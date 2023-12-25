Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $29.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.
