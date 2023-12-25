Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock opened at $205.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.74 and a 200 day moving average of $203.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.15. Primerica has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

