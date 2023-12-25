Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $194.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at $212,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 4.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

