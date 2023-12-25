Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:MDIT) versus Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Financial Analysis

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) and Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:MDIT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sight Sciences and Medite Cancer Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $71.33 million 2.49 -$86.24 million ($1.27) -2.87 Medite Cancer Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medite Cancer Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.7% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Medite Cancer Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sight Sciences and Medite Cancer Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 1 4 1 0 2.00 Medite Cancer Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 26.37%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Medite Cancer Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Medite Cancer Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -74.55% -43.37% -32.02% Medite Cancer Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Medite Cancer Diagnostics

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning. It also provides M630, a freezing microtome; TST44, a robotic multi-staining system; COT 20, a linear staining system; and RCM 9000, ACS 720, and TWISTER robotic coverslippers. In addition, the company develops SoftKit device for the self-collection of a sample that can be evaluated to provide an assessment of the health of the entire female genital tract. It sells its products through direct sales and distributors in the United States, China, Europe, and North Africa. The company serves histology and cytology laboratories associated with hospitals or research institutions, and independent laboratories. Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida.

