Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $14.38

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $884.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

