Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $14.38

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.
EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDIT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $884.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Further Reading
