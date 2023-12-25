Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.14.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCUS opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.70. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

