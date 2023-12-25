Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $33.40

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at $694,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $281,967. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in nCino by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $33.44 on Monday. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 0.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

