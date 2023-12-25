Comparing NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) & Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NICE and Datadog’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 260.22 Datadog $2.01 billion 20.04 -$50.16 million ($0.12) -1,020.75

NICE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.1% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Datadog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NICE and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE N/A N/A N/A Datadog -1.72% -1.39% -0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NICE and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 0 0 0 N/A Datadog 1 7 23 0 2.71

Datadog has a consensus price target of $112.45, indicating a potential downside of 8.20%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than NICE.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management. cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI Visibility. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

