argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $515.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $522.50.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on argenx

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.04 and a 200-day moving average of $469.86. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in argenx by 12.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in argenx by 55.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 96.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of argenx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.