Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.18.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

