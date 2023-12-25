Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $170,257.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 419,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,048.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $170,257.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 419,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,288,911.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,028.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 806,442 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,973. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 222,649 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.