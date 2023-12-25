Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.