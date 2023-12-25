AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

