FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

FB Financial stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

