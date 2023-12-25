Reviewing Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) & NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NOVONIX and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Amprius Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 210.85%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $6.11 million 24.74 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 75.77 -$17.33 million ($0.39) -9.69

This table compares NOVONIX and Amprius Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amprius Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NOVONIX.

Profitability

This table compares NOVONIX and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies -560.89% -48.58% -38.90%

Risk and Volatility

NOVONIX has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats NOVONIX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

