Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALPN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.37. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. Analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

