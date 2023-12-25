Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $87.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $79.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

