Critical Contrast: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) vs. MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Independence Realty Trust and MFA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38 MFA Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71

Profitability

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $12.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than MFA Financial.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 8.67% 1.54% 0.87% MFA Financial -0.50% 9.34% 1.90%

Risk & Volatility

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and MFA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $656.74 million 5.22 $117.25 million $0.26 58.65 MFA Financial $122.77 million 9.74 -$231.58 million ($0.38) -30.87

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 246.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial pays out -368.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Independence Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

