Critical Contrast: Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) vs. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Free Report) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Propel and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propel 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 1 8 7 0 2.38

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $35.94, suggesting a potential downside of 5.27%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Propel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propel N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 11.79% 18.82% 2.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Propel and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Propel and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $13.06 billion 1.20 $3.02 billion $5.41 7.01

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Propel.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Propel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc. operates as an online financial technology company. The company's online lending platform facilitates access to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services. The company was formerly known as 2288984 Ontario Inc. and changed its name to Propel Holdings Inc. in June 2021. Propel Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

