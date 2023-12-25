FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.86.

FirstService Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FSV opened at $163.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in FirstService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in FirstService by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,631,000 after purchasing an additional 349,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,328,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

