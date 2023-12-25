Raymond James Cuts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $520.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $580.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Citigroup lowered their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $522.50.

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock opened at $372.90 on Thursday. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

