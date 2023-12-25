Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $4.25

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BB. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,860 shares of company stock worth $2,151,529 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after buying an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $2,016,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in BlackBerry by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

