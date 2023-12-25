Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
ANY opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.02.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%.
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
