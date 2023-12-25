Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Sphere 3D Trading Up 14.5 %

ANY opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

About Sphere 3D

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

