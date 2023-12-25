National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWLI opened at $483.21 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $488.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.68.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in National Western Life Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

