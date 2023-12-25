Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,543,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 718,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 540,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

