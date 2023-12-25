Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

PAA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.04.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $15.09 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.