StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

