BMO Capital Markets Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$3,600.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3,316.67.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$3,247.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,084.60 and a 52-week high of C$3,359.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3,064.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,860.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 104.5556986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

