Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Lantronix Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

