StockNews.com Downgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 831.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after buying an additional 1,141,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,991 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 4,756.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 490.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 573,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

