Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

