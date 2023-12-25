Argus Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $378.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Argus from $330.00 to $378.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.11.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $311.27 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $311.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

