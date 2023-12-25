MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $5.20 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.07.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:MYTE opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $278.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.05.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 138,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

