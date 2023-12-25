Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $99.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

HUBG stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hub Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

