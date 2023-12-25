JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $111.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.63.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $128.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $102.75 and a 12-month high of $129.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

