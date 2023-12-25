BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.30.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

