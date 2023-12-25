Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.84.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.62 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

