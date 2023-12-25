JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

