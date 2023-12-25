argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $470.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $585.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair lowered argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.86. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in argenx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in argenx by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of argenx by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,792,000 after buying an additional 124,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,831,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

