J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $212.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $201.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

