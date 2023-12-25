Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GENI. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GENI opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 218,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.