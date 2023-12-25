HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of CLNN opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,624.65% and a negative return on equity of 322.31%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clene

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 250,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,043,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,911.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 245,540 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

