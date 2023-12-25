Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

