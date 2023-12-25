AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $306.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $318.00 to $306.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.92.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $291.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.03. AON has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AON will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,452,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 21.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

