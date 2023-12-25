Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

