Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AIRI stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.83.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
