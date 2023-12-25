BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Lowered to C$4.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at C$4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$4.31 and a 1 year high of C$7.82.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.0273766 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

