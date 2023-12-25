Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Orla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cormark cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on Orla Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.50 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.18.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.2290076 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. Insiders own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

