EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $154.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

