Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.86.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Stories

