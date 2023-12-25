Toro (NYSE:TTC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTC has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Toro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. Toro has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

